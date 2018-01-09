Penn National sues over Pennsylvania’s casino expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A new lawsuit is challenging a central aspect of the two-month-old law expanding casino gambling in Pennsylvania that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed as part of an effort to balance the state’s deficit-riddled budget.

Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming sued Tuesday in federal court, saying provisions allowing 10 more mini-casinos would cause “significant and unique” harm to its suburban Harrisburg casino.

It’s seeking to bar the construction of the new casinos under the existing law. It’s suing a day before it and 10 other casino owners in Pennsylvania can bid on the right to apply for the first mini-casino license.

Budgetmakers hope to land at least $100 million by auctioning the 10 licenses.

Two other lawsuits filed in recent days, one by Penn National and one by Las Vegas Sands, target other aspects of the gambling law.