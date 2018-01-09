One of York’s oldest attractions is getting a big revitalization

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Violent crimes may be a contributing factor to lost foot traffic in the White Rose City, but a revitalization is underway to improve the city’s image, and one of it’s oldest attractions is getting a big boost.

The Strand and Capitol Theatres are a big part of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York. “Our Role in the community is bringing the biggest and best touring Broadway shows, concerts, and comedians and films to downtown York,” said Todd Fogdall, President of the Appell Center.

The historic 450-seat Capitol Theatre has been around since 1906, but a change is coming that includes a $1.6 million renovation with $700,000 coming from the state. “When we saw the amount of local investment it raised the scoring of the project,” said Rick Vilello, Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs.

Much needed improvements will take place in the balcony, lighting and audio technology will be upgraded. The lobby and concession areas will be expanded, and an ADA accessible restroom will be installed. “We plan to begin renovations in May, we will be closing the theatre at that point that is a slower time of the year for us we usually don’t have that much going on during that time,” said Fodgall.

Supporters say the project fits in with the overall downtown York revitalization effort. “People coming downtown and eating before the event and eating after the event and parking. it really drives a section of a community for the whole region,” said Vilello.

The goal is to have the work finished at the Capitol Theatre by early October.