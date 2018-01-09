Massive shopping complex set to open

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 people camped outside the Chick-fil-A at the Shoppes at Belmont on Tuesday, hoping to score free food.

The restaurant will open for the first time Wednesday morning. It will be the first tenant to open at the 365,000 square foot shopping complex in Manheim Township.

“Shoppes at Belmont is perfect because you can shop, dine, play, live in this development and eat amazing chicken,” restaurant owner Judy Shaffer said.

The Shoppes at Belmont, off Fruitville Pike, will eventually feature almost 30 stores. Some of the stores include Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Whole Foods.

“I think this sort of shopping plaza seems to be the wave of the future,” said Susan Fisher, who lives in Lancaster.

Eventually, the development will feature townhomes and other housing options.

There are concerns that traffic congestion could be associated with the project. Developers widened Fruitville Pike and added on- and off-ramps to Route 283 and Route 30 to ease some of those worries.

“I guess we will just have to wait and see what happens,” said Ben Leaman, who lives in Lititz. “I don’t think we will know until it’s all opened. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The next wave of stores is set to open in March.