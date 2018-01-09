Man arrested for 2015 rape in Upper Allen

By Published:
William D. Spraglin (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for raping a woman in her Upper Allen Township home more than two years ago.

William D. Spraglin, 33, of Harrisburg, was linked to the November 2015 sexual assault in the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard through DNA and other investigative measures, Upper Allen police said.

Spraglin was arrested Monday at the Dauphin County Work Release Center. He is charged with rape, burglary, sexual assault, and criminal trespass. He was jailed on $500,000 bail.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s