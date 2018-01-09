Man arrested for 2015 rape in Upper Allen

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for raping a woman in her Upper Allen Township home more than two years ago.

William D. Spraglin, 33, of Harrisburg, was linked to the November 2015 sexual assault in the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard through DNA and other investigative measures, Upper Allen police said.

Spraglin was arrested Monday at the Dauphin County Work Release Center. He is charged with rape, burglary, sexual assault, and criminal trespass. He was jailed on $500,000 bail.