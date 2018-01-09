How to shop healthier at the grocery store

When you go to the grocery store, do you skip the aisles in the middle?

Moms have always been told to shop the perimeter to find real food that is good for the family; fresh fruits and veggies, lean meats and fresh fish, and cheese and dairy. Center aisles usually are stocked with stuff that is loaded with fat and calories.

Giant nutritionist Holly Doan says not all middle aisles should be a no-no.

“You can find a lot of great, healthy options for weight loss or healthy eating right in the middle of the store,” Doan said.

Brown rice, couscous, and quinoa are all packed with a nutritional punch full of protein and fiber. Those foods are also low in fat and calories to make a healthy family meal.

Should you pass on the pasta? Holly says no as long as it’s whole grain or whole wheat.

“One that I like is this multi-grain pasta made of a variety of grains. There are chickpeas in there,” Doan said.

For a different twist on pasta, head to the organics aisle where many pastas are made out of beans.

“We have our black bean spaghetti. For a serving, you get 25 grams of protein, that’s like three ounces of meat,” Doan said.

Baked tofu is also a healthy choice. Doan says it’s a great source of calcium, protein, and iron and is delicious with stirfry or on salads.

Doan also says never go to the grocery store hungry. That’s when we tend to make bad choices and load up on foods full of empty calories.