Finally Above Freezing Today!

Today is a much needed warmer and sunny day in the Midstate. Yesterday’s storm moved out followed by high pressure to bring us clear skies and a chance to warm-up into the low 40s, which will feel much warmer compared to the 13 days in a row we spent under 32°.

Tonight more clouds will roll in for a mostly cloudy day tomorrow in advance of some late evening showers on Thursday.

Friday brings us into the mid 50s, a day that will feel like summer compared to the arctic air we’ve had the past few weeks. Along with the warmth, a cold front approaches on Friday that will also bring showers that linger into Saturday. Then we return to colder and breezy weather for Sunday.

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara & Ann Rodden