FestivICE returns January 13th!

The annual FestivICE, presented by York Traditions Bank, is back and better than ever! This free event welcomes people to keep the holiday and New Year’s party going with amazing ice sculptures, live music, face painting, balloon art, fire pits and – of course – s’mores!

The vendors of Central Market will feature a diverse range of menus and products, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts will host free showings of the Disney blockbuster Frozen, and area bars and restaurants will have plenty of great offers!

The event takes place on Beaver St. and Cherry Lane in Downtown York on January 13 from 9am- 3pm.