Death penalty not sought in fire that killed 3 children

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.

Twenty-seven-year-old Preston Bonnett, of Wilkes-Barre, is accused of setting the fire at the home in Laflin in October. Killed were 7-year-old Ezekiel Major, 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County charged Bonnett with three counts each of arson and criminal homicide. District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis declined to discuss the reasons for not seeking capital punishment but called it a difficult but unanimous decision on the part of her team, adding that the victims’ family supported the move.

Bonnett, who has repeatedly asserted his innocence, said in court Friday that prosecutors made the decision “because they know I’m not guilty.”

