LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify the person who robbed a city store at gunpoint on Saturday.

The robbery occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the A&G Market in the first block of New Dorwart Sreet.

Police released a surveillance video that shows the man wearing all black and his face covered. He was last seen walking toward the 600 block of High Street.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.