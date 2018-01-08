Sen. Alloway says he won’t run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican state Sen. Rich Alloway says he will not run for the 9th Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep Bill Shuster.

Alloway says he decided not to run after “much thoughtful consideration and conversation with my family and friends.”

“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement received this week, but the fact remains, there is simply too much work left to do in Harrisburg,” Alloway said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but in the end, I feel certain that right now I can best serve by remaining in my current role and continuing to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 33rd Senatorial District.”

Shuster, who has served as the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee since 2012, announced last week that he will not seek election for a 10th term.

Alloway was elected to the state Senate in 2008. His 33rd district includes Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties.