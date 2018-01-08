Report: Hershey bids for Nestle’s US candy business

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Candy classics like the Butterfinger candy bar, Raisinets, and Nerds could become part of the Hershey’s family.

Hershey has made a bid to buy’s Nestle’s U.S. confectionery business, CNBC reported. The business reportedly is valued at $2 million to $2.5 million.

Nestle’s candies also include Crunch, Baby Ruth, and 100 Grand bars.

Hershey has competition for the deal.

Sources to CNBC said The Ferrero Group, best known for its Nutella chocolate spread and Ferrero Rocher bonbons, appears to be the front-runner because it’s more willing than Hershey to be aggressive on price.