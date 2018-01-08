Reminder: Clear your car of ice, snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you have to drive during the winter weather, remember that Pennsylvania law requires drivers to have a clear view of the road.

Police say snow and ice must be removed from all windows. Not doing so is a primary offense, which means you can be stopped and cited just because your view is obstructed.

Drivers face significant fines of up to $1,000 if snow or ice falls from their vehicle roof and causes a crash that results in injury.

The law also requires drivers to use headlights whenever their windshield wipers are on.