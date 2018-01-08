Peace Promise: Rise Against Human Trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Many tend to think this crisis is “somewhere else,” when in fact, sexual exploitation of many forms is taking place right in our own backyard.

Education and awareness are keys to protecting our self, our friends, our neighbors, and loved ones. Understanding the trending tactics of traffickers; the issues/warning signs that give rise to those caught in abuse; and what to do if you suspect someone needs help will help our community fight back against the violence and corruption of the human trafficking industry.

Members of Peace Promise are here today with practical ways for people to pitch in and join the fight.