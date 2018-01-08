Patchy ice overnight, slow warm-up through midweek

The light snow and sleet is ending across the Midstate, with just stray areas of sleet and snow leftover near the PA-MD border. The storm is done and over with for the evening commute, but slick spots will likely persist this evening and tonight as clouds decrease and temperatures stay in the mid 20s. Secondary roads, sidewalks, and any other untreated surfaces will be the most problematic overnight with areas of patchy ice. Winds then start to pick up tomorrow morning helping to dry things out a little more.

A slow, but steady warmer weather pattern starts tomorrow as we finally break above freezing. Highs will be in the upper 30s with breezy conditions.

Clouds, damp, and dreary conditions start Wednesday and last through Friday as a bigger storm system takes shape to the west of the Midstate. This storm then brings a soaking rain to us by Friday night through Saturday morning. Up to an inch of rain is possible by Saturday! With the rain, temperatures could also reach as high as the low 50s for Friday. Then colder air pushes right back into the region by Sunday. It is going to be an active forecast with relief from the frigid weather!