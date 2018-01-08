PA Mushroom Growers: Fried Mushrooms & Farm Show Favorite—Blended Burger!

Known as the “Mushroom Capital of the World,” Pennsylvania mushroom farms have been growing mushrooms in the Commonwealth for more than 120 years. The 57 mushroom farms in the state produced 64 percent of all U.S. white mushrooms, valued at $559.9 million, last year. PA mushroom farms are family-owned and operated

Today, we’re sampling some year-after-year favorites of the Pennsylvania Farm Show—Fried Mushrooms and the Blended Burger.

The PA Farm Show runs until the end of the week, so be sure to get your hands on a few of these fungal-favorites while you can!