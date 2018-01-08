Pa. Farm Show: wine, celebrity chefs and students

All week, the “Daybreak” team will bring you live reports from the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show. This morning, Ali Lanyon and Brett Thackara spent the morning in the Main Hall where there are cooking demonstrations and a sampling of the state’s booming wine industry.

They also spoke with Commonwealth Charter Academy about how its flexible programs allows students the opportunity to work and compete at the Farm Show all week long without falling behind on schoolwork.

Watch the videos to learn more.

