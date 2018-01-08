Pa. auditor lays out priorities for 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pushing for legalized marijuana and cracking down on sexual harassment aren’t traditional dollars and cents issues, but they are at the top of the auditor general’s to-do list for the new year.

Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Monday laid out his priorities for 2018. They include traditional audits of school districts, PennDOT, and the turnpike, but as is his tendency, Depasquale wandered outside the usual scope of the auditor general’s office.

He said there’s money to be made from legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana and polls suggest the public is on board. He also wants his team to review sexual harassment policies for the governor’s office and the legislature, and he wants to audit the General Assembly’s books to analyze harassment payouts. The General Assembly has thus far resisted that.

“If I had this authority, perhaps some of this bad behavior wouldn’t have been going on in the first place, because people would know I could come in and look at it,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale reiterated that taxpayer money should not be used to settle harassment claims against elected officials.