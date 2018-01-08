Mango campaign says it has $5.5M in cash, TV ad about to air

Candidate Paul Mango, seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid next year, takes part in the Montgomery County Republican Committee gubernatorial forum in Blue Bell, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Details are starting to emerge about the campaign finances of the candidates running for governor of Pennsylvania.

The campaign of Republican Paul Mango said Monday that the former health care systems consultant had $5.5 million in campaign cash as of Dec. 31.

Campaign spokesman John Brabender says Mango raised some of the money and contributed some from his own bank account.

The deadline for campaigns to report finances to the state is Jan. 31. The primary election is May 15.

Mango is one of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s bid for a second term in November’s election.

Mango’s campaign says it will start airing a TV ad this week in every market statewide and will remain on the air through the primary election.

