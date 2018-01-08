Kids-for-cash scandal judge gets new trial on 3 of 12 counts

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A former county judge is getting a new trial on three counts of his conviction in the “kids for cash” juvenile justice scandal.

A federal judge in Harrisburg Monday vacated the charges against 67-year-old former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella Jr.

The decision gives him a new trial for racketeering and two conspiracy counts, but convictions on nine other charges remain in place.

He’s serving a lengthy sentence at a federal prison in Kentucky.

The federal judge says the trial’s outcome might have been different if jurors had received a different instruction about the statute of limitations.

Ciavarella took payments from the owner and builder of a pair of youth detention centers.

Prosecutors say he sent youth to the detention centers for a wide range of relatively minor infractions.

