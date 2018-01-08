How do journalists vet sexual harassment claims?

Sexual harassment claims don’t magically wind up in the paper or on television. This week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline takes you behind the scenes to see the process of researching, vetting, and deciding to publish claims of wrongdoing.

Dennis Owens, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Kendra Nichols talk to fellow journalists Angela Couloumbis from The Philadelphia Inquirer and Liz Navratil from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about why this type of reporting is so difficult, how they sort through mountains of information and stories, and the overall impact sexual harassment reports are having on Pennsylvania.

