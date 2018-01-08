Harrisburg man sought for fleeing police, drug & gun crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man who crashed a car after fleeing officers, leaving behind guns and drugs.

Efrain Correa-Lopez, 21, is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, firearms offenses, and related charges.

Police said they stopped a silver Kia Sedona at Brookwood and Fillmore streets Sunday afternoon, but the driver took off as an officer approached the car. The officer lost sight of the car and discontinued the traffic stop.

Five minutes later, the Kia ran a stop sign at South 19th and Greenwood street and struck another vehicle.

Police said Correa-Lopez was driving the Kia and fled the crash. They said he also threw a loaded gun out of the car in the 2100 block of Greenwood, and they found 500 baggies of heroin with a street value of $5,000, 18 grams of marijuana worth $180, $466 in cash, and two handguns at the crash scene.

Police said Correa-Lopez is known to have additional firearms and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-558-6900.