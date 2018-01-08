Ex-drug prosecutor and cop seeks Barletta’s seat in Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former drug prosecutor who once ran for state attorney general is entering the field vying to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in 2019.

Joe Peters announced Monday that he’ll seek the Republican Party’s nomination to run for Pennsylvania’s 11th District seat in Congress. The district stretches from Shippensburg in southcentral Pennsylvania some 140 miles to rural northeastern Pennsylvania. The primary election is May 15.

Peters got his start in law enforcement as a police officer in Scranton, where his father was a two-term mayor. He later became chief of the state attorney general’s organized crime and narcotics division and served in the White House’s anti-drug office.

Peters ran for state attorney general in 2016 and state auditor general in 2004.

Barletta is running for U.S. Senate and won’t seek a fifth U.S. House term.