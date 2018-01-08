EMS buys bulletproof vests in response to gun violence

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A local EMS is taking their protection into their own hands.

Yellow Breeches EMS in Cumberland County is now equipped with 15 bulletproof vests. They say there was no specific incident that spurred them; it’s just an extra protective measure.

Assistant Chief Cam Baer says the safety of her staff is a top priority.

“I hope to never have to use it, but I’ve been on a few incidences where I probably should have had it,” Baer said. “They were police incidents, not that we were being shot at or anything. Having it makes me feel more secure, that I have it to put on if need be.”

Yellow Breeches received a $1,000 grant from Walmart to help pay for the vests. They’re applying for more grants to cover the $3,300 cost.