Customs officers seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently found 709 pounds of cocaine concealed inside bedroom and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area’s largest illicit drug bust in a decade.

The drugs – which had a street value of about $22 million – were seized in November by Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia.

The drugs were found inside false walls of the furniture which concealed 256 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine. The furniture was searched after officers detected something unusual about one of the shipping containers.

As a result of the cocaine bust, federal officials have opened an investigation that is still active.