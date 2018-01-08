Cars broken into while victims attended church

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a thief who broke into two cars at Calvary Church in Manheim Township.

Beau Eckert, the senior pastor at the church, said it happened during Sunday services.

“It’s just really a reminder to all of us we need to be vigilant,” he said.

Township police said the vehicles had their windows smashed.

“Somebody obviously had a plan and was bold enough to do that even though one of our constables was on patrol around the parking lot,” Eckert said.

Eckert said the church has constables who watch the parking lots on Sunday. He also estimated that more than 3,000 people were inside during the service when the crimes happened.

Police said the criminal, or criminals, got away with more than $1,800.

“You would hope it’s a one-time incident,” he said. “We will obviously, as we are always doing, evaluate what we’re doing and see if there is a need to step things up.”

Sgt. Michael Piacentino said investigators are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify suspects.