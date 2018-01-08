2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

The Associated Press Published:
New York City Fire Department vehicles sit on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, in New York, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The department said a fire started around 7 a.m. Monday in the heating and air conditioning system of the building. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president’s son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing “an incredible job.”

