Two charged after dog is left in freezing temperatures for hours

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Steelton residents are facing charges, after a dog was found outside in freezing temperatures, without food or water.

Ivan Bailey and Catherine Shoenberger were charged after police say the dog was chained outside on New Year’s Eve without food, water, or shelter for several hours. The temperature at the time was around 13 degrees.

Several neighbors in the 300 block of Lincoln Street called 911 because the dog was loudly crying.

Police say the owners did not cooperate during their investigation.

Bailey and Shoenberger are facing a number of charges, including cruelty to animals and obstruction of justice.