LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– One man was hurt after a shooting Saturday night.

West Hempfield Township Police say a 53-year-old man was shot twice at 407 East main Street in Mountville Borough at 10:14 p.m.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. His condition is now known.

Police don’t believe the community is in danger.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to give them a call at 717-285-5191.