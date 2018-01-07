President Trump’s aide says critical book is ‘pile of trash’

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief policy adviser is blasting an unflattering new book that has raised new questions about his boss’s fitness for office.

Aide Stephen Miller tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that the book is – in Miller’s words – “nothing but a pile of trash through and though.”

And Miller says it’s “tragic and unfortunate” that former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who’s quote at length in the book, would make what Miller calls “grotesque comments” that are out of step with reality.

The CNN interview quickly grew heated. Miller criticized CNN’s coverage, and CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Miller to answer his questions.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, calling Miller “obsequious” and accusing Miller of wasting his viewers’ time.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.