Police seek man for supplying drugs in fatal overdose

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police have issued a warrant for a man they say gave drugs to a person who later overdosed.

Police were called to the 200 clock of East North Street on June 22nd for a reported overdose.

Police say that despite resuscitation attempts, the victim died at the scene due to a heroin and fentanyl overdose.

After investigating, police say they determined that the drugs were provided by Shannon McCullough.

He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Police are asking anyone with information on where he might be to contact the Carlisle Police Department.

