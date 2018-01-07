Police seek man for supplying drugs in fatal overdose

By Published:
Photo credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police have issued a warrant for a man they say gave drugs to a person who later overdosed.

Police were called to the 200 clock of East North Street on June 22nd for a reported overdose.

Police say that despite resuscitation attempts, the victim died at the scene due to a heroin and fentanyl overdose.

After investigating, police say they determined that the drugs were provided by Shannon McCullough.

He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Police are asking anyone with information on where he might be to contact the Carlisle Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s