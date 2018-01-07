Police: one person in custody after armed robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is in custody after an armed robbery in Harrisburg, according to police.

Swatara Township police were called to a home on the 700 block of South 82nd Street around 4 a.m. this morning.

They say a victim reports being robbed by a group of people at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly left the area on foot, and an extensive search by police resulted in the arrest of one person.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Timothy Shatto with the Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550 or by email at tshatto@swatarapolice.org.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.