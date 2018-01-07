Police: man killed in hit and run accident

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – One man has died after an early morning hit-and-run accident, according to police.

Hanover Borough Police say the 29 year-old was hit by an unknown car on the 100 block of North Railroad Street around 2:15 a.m.

Police responded after a passerby saw the man and called 911.

They say he was dead when they arrived.

Anyone who has more information about the accident is asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575.

