Light wintry mix of snow and sleet tomorrow, glaze of ice possible

Clouds are starting to move into the region already tonight as our temperatures are locked in the teens. The biggest difference and relief today came from the lack of strong winds. Wind speeds were much more manageable today, and that calm weather continues tonight. Tomorrow morning begins dry, and the morning commute should be just fine. A light wintry mix then arrives for the midday hours.

Light snow could start as early as 9 AM across western areas over the high ground of the ridges and valleys. If you have travel plans along the PA Turnpike west or along 22/322 west tomorrow morning the snow will arrive during the morning commute there. Otherwise the scattered light precipitation mainly has an impact across the Midstate between 9 AM and 5 PM. Snow could accumulate from next to nothing, or to around an inch in the heaviest hit areas. The bigger concern would be for the chance of sleet mixing in, especially across areas southeast of the I-81 corridor. This includes southern Cumberland, southern Dauphin, Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties. Any sleet that does develop could create a glaze of ice. We will have to watch this carefully into the evening commute for potential slick spots. Again, any precipitation that comes from this storm will be light, but just enough to create a little ice.

Tuesday through the end of the week shows a nice warming trend in our weather. Highs climb above freezing to the middle and upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then by Friday we could hit 50°! This warmer weather does come with rain, and showers are possible from Thursday all the way through Saturday. Cold air may create a wintry mix by Saturday, or the warm air could win out and we see all plain rain.

We will keep monitoring the wintry mix for tomorrow as well as the latest with rain for the end of the work week and Saturday. Stay with us for more updates.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso