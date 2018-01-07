Judge aims to referee fight over Charles Manson’s remains

Don Thompson Published:
FILE - This Aug. 14, 2017 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson. Manson died of cardiac arrest accompanied by respiratory failure, triggered by colon cancer that had spread to other areas of his body. The deadly cult leader's death certificate confirms that he died Nov. 19, 2017, at Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital, near where the 83-year-old had been serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The fight over the estate and body of apocalyptic cult leader Charles Manson has fragmented into at least three competing camps that could cash in on songs he wrote that were used by The Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday will begin trying to sort out at least two conflicting wills and claims to his estate by a purported son, grandson and pen pal.

At stake are commercial rights to the mass murderer’s name, image and mementos that can fetch thousands of dollars from so-called murderabilia collectors.

Manson died at age 83 in November nearly a half-century after he orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people.

Two people hold wills they claim Manson signed, though a friend says Manson left no will.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s