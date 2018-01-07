Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli visits the ABC 27 kitchen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Food Network host Alex Guarnaschelli is in Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

She also visited the ABC 27 kitchen to share some healthy recipes.

Broiled cauliflower steaks with parsley and lemon:

Alex says: “This is such a great dish because you can marinate the cauliflower ahead of time and then cook it just before you’re ready to eat. I have been known to marinate this cauliflower for up to two days before cooking! The richness of the coconut and the slight heat from the red pepper flakes give the earthy vegetable just what it needs.”

2 large heads cauliflower, 2-2 ½ lbs. each

Kosher salt

2, 13.5 oz. cans unsweetened coconut milk

2 Tbsp. coriander seeds, lightly crushed

2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup fresh flat leaf parsley leaves

Prepare the cauliflower: Put one head of cauliflower upright on a cutting board. Using a large knife and picturing that you will be creating 2 large steaks, trim a little off each side so that when you split the cauliflower down the middle, each half will lie flat. Now cut the cauliflower in half to make two steaks, each weighing just shy of a pound. Repeat with the other head of cauliflower.

Blanch the cauliflower: In a pot that is large enough to hold the cauliflower steaks, bring 6 quarts of water to a rolling boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt. The water should taste like mild seawater. Line a baking sheet with a kitchen towel. Add the cauliflower steaks to the boiling water and cook until they are slightly tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, 6 to 8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon or spatula to carefully remove them from the water, transferring them immediately to the baking sheet.

Marinate the cauliflower: In a container that is large enough to snugly contain the cauliflower in a single layer, whisk the coconut milk with the coriander seeds and red pepper flakes, and season with salt. Submerge the steaks in the marinade, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 4 hours or up to 48 hours.

Make the vinaigrette: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Cook the cauliflower: Remove the cauliflower from the coconut milk and arrange the steaks in a single layer on a baking sheet. Season with salt. Roast until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Then heat the broiler and put the baking sheet under the broiler until the top of the cauliflower chars, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a serving platter (or individual plates) and drizzle liberally with the vinaigrette. Top with the parsley and serve immediately.

Stuffed white mushrooms:

Alex says: “This is make-ahead heaven to me. I often prepare these mushrooms a day or two in advance and then bake and broil them when we’re ready to eat. I learned about the great combination of white mushrooms and dry vermouth (TK). The vermouth intensifies the earthy notes and meaty texture. Adding the sour cream rounds out the picture with richness.”

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, minced

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

2 ½ lbs. large white mushrooms, stems on

¾ cup dry vermouth

½ cup full-fat sour cream

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Leaves from 6 sprigs fresh tarragon, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

¼ cup panko bread crumbs, toasted

Make the stuffing: Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil, onions, garlic, thyme sprigs, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are tender, 3-5 minutes. Meanwhile, trim the stems of about ¼ pound of the mushrooms and slice them thinly. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add ¼ cup of the vermouth and cook until the mushrooms are tender and a lot of their liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the thyme sprigs. Add the sour cream and allow it to melt over the mushrooms. Then add the lemon zest, half of the lemon juice, and the tarragon. Taste for seasoning and transfer the stuffing to a bowl.

Cook the whole mushrooms: Rinse and wipe out the skillet and return it to medium heat. Add the butter and all of the remaining mushrooms, and season with salt and pepper. Add the remaining ½ cup vermouth and cook until the mushrooms are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Transfer the mushrooms to a baking sheet to cool.

Preheat the oven to 350F.

Stuff and bake the mushrooms: Remove the mushroom stems, set the caps aside, and coarsely chop the stems. Toss the chopped stems and ¼ cup of the Parmigiano-Reggiano with the stuffing. Fill each mushroom cap with stuffing, packing it in firmly. Arrange the mushrooms in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Mix the bread crumbs with the remaining ¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano and use it to top the mushrooms. Bake in the oven until they are hot inside and lightly browned on top, 5 to 8 minutes. Then run the mushrooms under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes as a finishing touch. Sprinkle the remaining lemon juice over them and serve immediately.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.