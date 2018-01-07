Gunman shoots at car in Philadelphia; man killed, driver critically wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who walked up to a car stopped at a traffic light and fatally shot a passenger and critically injured the driver.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the gunman approached the car’s passenger side and opened fire.

A 30-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old female driver suffered chest and arm wounds and remained hospitalized Sunday in critical condition.

The names of the two victims have not been disclosed. Authorities say the gunman fled the scene on foot and remained at large Sunday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.