Crews working overtime to restore heat in Baltimore schools

The Associated Press Published:

BALTIMORE (AP) – Crews have been working overtime this weekend to restore heat in some of Baltimore’s schools in order to resume classes on Monday.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the city’s mayor has enlisted private contractors who are working with school employees to repair burst pipes and broken boilers.

About 60 school buildings experienced heat-related problems last week. Images of children in classrooms in winter coats and hats had prompted outrage. The schools closed due to frigid conditions on Friday.

City Schools Chief Operations Officer Keith Scroggins said Saturday evening that the heating systems at only two school buildings had major problems to solve. Workers were checking every school to document the temperature within each building and to make sure that all the windows were closed.

