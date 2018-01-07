4 year-old given $10,000 for medical costs

By Published:

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry county man’s Christmas light show is going a long way towards helping a little girl.

Kevin Kolak of Elliottsburg has been putting on a huge light display for eight years.

He asks those who stop to see the show in his front yard to donate money towards a local cause he picks each year.

This year’s recipient, 4-year-old Avielle Zerance, was given more than $10,000.

Avielle had a liver transplant and developed cancer, leaving her family with major medical bills and travel costs.

The family says the money will go a long way, and Kolak thanks the community for supporting the effort.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s