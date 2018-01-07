4 year-old given $10,000 for medical costs

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry county man’s Christmas light show is going a long way towards helping a little girl.

Kevin Kolak of Elliottsburg has been putting on a huge light display for eight years.

He asks those who stop to see the show in his front yard to donate money towards a local cause he picks each year.

This year’s recipient, 4-year-old Avielle Zerance, was given more than $10,000.

Avielle had a liver transplant and developed cancer, leaving her family with major medical bills and travel costs.

The family says the money will go a long way, and Kolak thanks the community for supporting the effort.

