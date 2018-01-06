Trump, GOP lawmakers to take up 2018 agenda at Camp David

Jill Colvin and Andrew Taylor Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, enroute to Camp David, Md., to participate in congressional Republican leadership retreat. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Plenty of pressing issues are on the agenda as President Donald Trump hosts congressional Republicans and administration officials at Camp David.

The meeting scheduled to begin at mid-morning Saturday is expected to touch on the budget, infrastructure, immigration, welfare reform and the shape of midterm elections this fall.

Republicans are eager to add to the victory they achieved late last year with the overhaul of the nation’s tax code. But that drive also put off other issues, among them funding the federal government. In just two weeks another funding deadline awaits, and Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain at odds over increasing spending for defense and nondefense agencies.

They also are struggling with the question of whether to extend protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

