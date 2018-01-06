Reports: North Korea says likely to join Olympics in South

The Associated Press Published:
North Korea's IOC representative Chang Ung speaks to reporters after arriving at Beijing airport Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chang said his country is likely to compete in figure skating in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, according to Japanese media reports. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese media are reporting that North Korea’s IOC representative has said that his country is likely to participate in figure skating in next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The reports said that Chang Ung told reporters at Beijing airport on Saturday that a North Korean figure skating pair that has qualified for the games will probably go.

Citing unnamed sources, Japan’s Kyodo News service and broadcaster NHK said that Chang was headed to Switzerland, where he could meet with International Olympic Committee officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to send a delegation to the Olympics in Pyeongchang in a New Year’s speech. North and South Korea have agreed to discuss the Olympics in rare talks at the border starting Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s