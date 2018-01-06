Police seek person connected to robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a person they say may have information about a robbery.

Police say that a man left the Sheetz on Monticello Court around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday without paying for merchandise.

He left in a black Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

They say that the person pictured is a person of interest but not necessarily a suspect right now.

Anyone with information should contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131.

