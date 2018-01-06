Police: officer fatally shoots man in church parking lot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after a traffic stop in Manchester Township, according to police.

A Northern York County Regional Police Officer found what they call a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene around 3:30 this morning.

The driver, a 27 year-old man, was wanted on 4 traffic warrants and had a suspended license, according to state police.

State police say a second officer responded to the scene to assist in taking the man into custody.

A police report says that the man resisted the officers, putting his car in reverse with the door still open.

He then accelerated backwards, trapping an officer between the door and car, according to police.

They say he continued accelerating backwards, propelling the officer into a parked police cruiser.

State police say that while this was happening, the other officer fired at the driver, to defend the officer who was pinned down.

At that point, the driver put the car in drive and started traveling towards officer who was firing, according to state police.

The driver was killed as police continued firing at him, according to a police report.

One Northern York County Regional Officer sustained minor injuries, and the officer who fired his pistol is currently on administrative leave, according to state police.

