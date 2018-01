NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A wireless camera was found recording video inside a women’s restroom at a business in Lebanon County, according to police.

State police took the camera after employees at Kingdom Supply Company in Newmanstown found it Tuesday.

They also believe the camera was stolen off a storage shelf near the bathroom.

