Authorities: 1 killed, 2 hurt when car, tow truck collide near Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving a car and a tow truck has left one person dead and two others injured.

But it’s not yet known what caused the crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Darby.

Authorities say a person in the car was killed. But their name has not yet been disclosed.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital. But details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Some travel delays were reported while the crash was investigated.

