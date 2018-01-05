York man found not guilty in uncle’s murder

WHTM Staff Published:
Ronald Carter (submitted)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been found not guilty of stabbing his uncle to death in an argument over drugs.

A jury in York County acquitted Ronald Carter on Friday of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and robbery, according to court records.

Carter, 57, was on trial for the September 2016 killing of 66-year-old Terry Leonard at a boarding home in the 600 block of West King Street.

Prosecutors said Carter and Leonard were smoking crack cocaine, and Carter stabbed his uncle in the chest after Leonard refused to give him money to buy more drugs.

The defense argued that witnesses gave conflicting testimony, and they said police had no DNA evidence linking Carter to the crime.

