York groups raising money, items for Puerto Rico

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several organizations are coming together to raise money and items to help people in Puerto Rico who are still in need after Hurricane Maria.

The Puerto Rico Se Levanta 2018/21 Days of Giving relief effort kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 25.

There are several drop-off locations around the city where people can donate items to be sent to Puerto Rico. Needed items include nonperishable food, clothes, shoes, non-liquid toiletries, bug repellent wipes, baby items, diapers, camping equipment, and pet supplies.

Cash or checks will also be collected at the sites. Checks can be made to Centro Hispano.

For a full list of the drop-off locations and more, go to Puerto Rico Se Levanta or 21 Days of Giving on Facebook.