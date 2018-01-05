Woman ordered to court for theft from charity event

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Glen Rock woman is headed to trial on charges she stole money from a charity fundraising event.

A district judge on Friday found enough evidence against 51-year-old Kimberly Gantt to hold all charges for county court.

Southern Regional York County police say Gantt misused funds for the Raven’s Roost Association in Stewartstown when she failed to turn in money received from a fundraising dance and charity event at the Eureka Fire Company in May.

Gantt was charged in October with three felony counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of bad checks.

