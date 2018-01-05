Trump says book on White House is ‘full of lies’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators on immigration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Washington. Sources say the Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says an explosive new book about the first year of his presidency is full of “lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

Trump is on Twitter the night before the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff.

Trump is not naming Wolff, but says he “authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times).” Trump says he never spoke to the author.

Trump adds, “Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” That appears to be a reference to former White House strategist Steve Bannon, whom the book depicts as questioning Trump’s competence and describing a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.”

