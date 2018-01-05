Skeletal remains identified as missing man

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – Skeletal remains found in Lower Windsor Township last week have been identified as those of a man who went missing more than three years ago.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the remains found by a hunter in a wooded area in the 400 block of Salem Church Road are those of Michael L. Berkheimer, a township resident who was 47 years old when he was reported missing in April 2014.

Gay said an expert in forensic dentistry assisted in making the positive identification.

She said the cause of death is a gunshot wound and the manner of death is suicide.