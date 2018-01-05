Restaurant Report: Slime, trash & mouse droppings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mouse droppings, slime, and encrusted grease in the latest round of local restaurant inspections.

York Street Grille in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 26 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was an accumulation of food debris, dirt, grease, and trash throughout the facility, dirty utensils were stored as clean, and there were mouse droppings near the ice machine and water heater.

Alexandra Grocery and Deli on Derry Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 14 violations for its opening inspection. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Cooking equipment had “encrusted grease and soil accumulation,” cutting boards were not clean to sight and touch, and there was no soap at the handwash sink.

Golden Café on Roseville Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was “moist, slime-type accumulation” in the floor drain, dirty utensils were stored as clean, and the facility did not have the required food safety certification.

Establishments with no violations include Roberto’s Takeout in Blain, Italian Village Pizza in Lebanon, Los Tacos in Hanover, and Chipotle on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.